Murrays hire GM, chef for Rosemont 'Caddyshack' restaurant

hello

The Murray Brothers on Tuesday named the general manager and head chef for their new Caddyshack restaurant opening this month in Rosemont.

Michael Avella, who has spent 10 years with Gibsons Restaurant Group, was hired as the general manager, officials announced. Avella has also taught beverage management and hospitality management courses at DePaul University, where he was named the College of Business' adjunct professor of the year in 2017.

Jereme McGovern will be the restaurant's executive kitchen manager/chef after spending three years as senior kitchen manager at The Cheesecake Factory.

"Both bring a wealth of food & beverage experience along with their passion for hospitality to our new location," said Mac Haskell, co-founder and CEO of Murray Bros. Caddyshack, which will open within the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare hotel at 9546 Balmoral Ave.

The company plans to hire 100 full- and part-time employees and is accepting applications at mbcshack.com.