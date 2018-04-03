Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/3/2018 4:53 PM

Murrays hire GM, chef for Rosemont 'Caddyshack' restaurant

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Murray Brothers on Tuesday named the general manager and head chef for their new Caddyshack restaurant opening this month in Rosemont.

Michael Avella, who has spent 10 years with Gibsons Restaurant Group, was hired as the general manager, officials announced. Avella has also taught beverage management and hospitality management courses at DePaul University, where he was named the College of Business' adjunct professor of the year in 2017.

Jereme McGovern will be the restaurant's executive kitchen manager/chef after spending three years as senior kitchen manager at The Cheesecake Factory.

"Both bring a wealth of food & beverage experience along with their passion for hospitality to our new location," said Mac Haskell, co-founder and CEO of Murray Bros. Caddyshack, which will open within the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare hotel at 9546 Balmoral Ave.

The company plans to hire 100 full- and part-time employees and is accepting applications at mbcshack.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account