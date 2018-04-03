Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/3/2018 10:07 AM

Middleby acquires Italian steam cooking manufacturer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Middleby CEO Selim Bassoul

    Middleby CEO Selim Bassoul

 

The Middleby Corp. based in Elgin today announced the acquisition of Firex, a manufacturer of steam cooking equipment.

The Sedico, Italy company services the commercial food service industry. Firex has approximately $20 million USD in annual revenues.

"The Firex acquisition extends our product offerings in steam and sous vide cooking, categories which continue to grow due to health benefits and enhanced food quality," said Middleby CEO Selim Bassoul. "Firex products are highly innovative and include automated features allowing for reduced labor, increased capacity and standardization of cooking processes. We see expanded opportunities for growth as we introduce Firex products in the U.S. to complement our current equipment lineup and in the international markets leveraging our infrastructure and customer relationships globally."

Middleby develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account