Middleby acquires Italian steam cooking manufacturer

The Middleby Corp. based in Elgin today announced the acquisition of Firex, a manufacturer of steam cooking equipment.

The Sedico, Italy company services the commercial food service industry. Firex has approximately $20 million USD in annual revenues.

"The Firex acquisition extends our product offerings in steam and sous vide cooking, categories which continue to grow due to health benefits and enhanced food quality," said Middleby CEO Selim Bassoul. "Firex products are highly innovative and include automated features allowing for reduced labor, increased capacity and standardization of cooking processes. We see expanded opportunities for growth as we introduce Firex products in the U.S. to complement our current equipment lineup and in the international markets leveraging our infrastructure and customer relationships globally."

Middleby develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.