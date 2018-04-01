Lake County Partners summit set for June 1

Building on innovation and growth of the last 20 years is the topic of Lake County Partners' 2018 Big Event on Friday, June 1, at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive.

Featured speaker Robert Safian, former editor and managing director of Fast Company, will share secrets from some of the world's most innovative companies and insights on how to thrive in times of rapid change.

Also, Sumit Desai, CFA, vice president and director of research for Mesirow Financial Wealth Advisors, will present an economic outlook.

The breakfast and program is 8 to 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets are $75 per person. A premier table with 10 seats is $2,000. Visit www.lakecountypartners.com for more information.