updated: 3/29/2018 5:24 PM

Italian restaurant Napoli Per Tutti coming to west side of Schaumburg

  • The future site of Napoli Per Tutti Italian restaurant, in an outlot of the Prairie Towne Center shopping center at the southeast corner of Barrington Road and Holmes Way in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg trustees' approval of a special-use permit and parking variance this week has set the table for the expected summer opening of a new Italian restaurant on the west side of the village.

Napoli Per Tutti is planned to move into a 2,000-square-foot space in an outlot of the Prairie Towne Center, at the southeast corner of Barrington Road and Holmes Way.

The restaurant proposed by Streamwood resident Dave Murkowski will specialize in Italian cuisine and serve pizzas prepared in a wood-burning oven. The menu also includes appetizers and a variety of entrees served in white and red wine sauces.

A precise opening date hasn't been set, and further approval is required by the village before construction within the building can start.

"They will be applying for a building permit early next week and then there will be a review required," Schaumburg Planning Manager Ryan Franklin said.

The variance approved by village trustees allows the number of required parking spaces for the entire Prairie Towne Center to be reduced by four, from 1,099 to 1,095. Napoli Per Tutti's required number is 29 spaces.

The only other tenant of the outlot building near Prairie Towne Center's Kohl's store is Amante Dental Care. A former Sprint store on the opposite side of the restaurant's space relocated earlier this month.

Napoli Per Tutti is expected to have five full-time employees. Its hours of operation will be 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

