Camping World acquires Virginia RV store

Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings said it will Dixie RV Superstore in Newport News, Virginia, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is in line with Camping World's future growth plans and the company expects to soon announce several additional markets of expansion throughout the country in 2018, officials said. Camping World Holdings currently operates seven locations in Virginia specializing in RV sales, service and parts and accessories. With the new acquisition, the company will further expand the market footprint by increasing Camping World's presence in the state of Virginia to eight retail locations.

"I always look for three things: People, process and product in relation to enhancing our Camping World presence, all of which are exemplified by Dixie RV Superstore," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. "We acquire quality RV dealerships nationwide as part of our growth strategy to expand our selection, brand, products and services to a broader client base."

Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World Holdings. said the addition of Dixie RV Superstore "will allow us to expand our footprint in the state of Virginia while continuing to deliver a high standards of customer service and integrity in the industry."