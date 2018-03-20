"The Profit's" Marcus Lemonis expands his RV company in California

hello

Marcus Lemonis is CEO of Lincolnshire-based Camping World and the host of CNBC's reality TV show, "The Profit." COURTESY OF SANDRO

Camping World said today that it acquired B&B RV Center in Anderson, California.

"Under Wayne and Stacy Barnes' leadership, B&B RV Center has established itself as a successful and well-known RV dealership in California," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World, a Lincolnshire company that sells RVs. "We are pleased to begin the acquisition of their dealership and continue our market share expansion throughout the west coast."

The acquisition of B&B RV Center is in line with Camping World's future growth plans and the company expects to announce additional markets for expansion throughout the country in 2018, said Lemonis, a serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC's reality TV show "The Profit."

Camping World currently operates 13 locations in California specializing in RV sales, service and parts and accessories. With the new acquisition, the company will further expand the market footprint by increasing Camping World's presence in the state of California to 14 retail locations, with seven offering RV Sales.

"Our goal with this acquisition is to add more quality manufacturers and brands, increase our presence in the market and expand the distribution of our Good Sam portfolio of products and services," said Camping World COO Brent Moody.

Since the company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become to be known for everything RV, with more than 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.