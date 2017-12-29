Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/29/2017 10:40 AM

Two area Cost Plus World Market stores closing

Kim Mikus
 
 

Two area Cost Plus World Market stores confirmed today that they are closing in January.

Stores in Northbrook and the Chicago South Loop will close on Jan. 20, store employees said.

Other local suburban stores will remain open, including those in Crystal Lake, Hoffman Estates, Oak Brook, Mount Prospect and St. Charles.

Liquidation sales are currently taking place at the stores that are closing at 145 Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook and 1101 S. Canal St. in Chicago. Merchandise is marked between 25 to 50 percent off, an employee said.

The California-based company was not immediately available to give additional information about how man of its 276 stores are closing.

The retailer operates in 36 states and the District of Columbia under the World Market and Cost Plus World Market trademarks. The stores feature a selection of casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, more than 500 international wines and gourmet foods and beverages imported from more than 50 countries.

