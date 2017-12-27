Schaumburg REI store closing Jan. 11

Schaumburg's REI outdoor sporting goods store just west of Woodfield Mall has seen its last Christmas shopping season and is now in the midst of its last post-Christmas.

The "Recreational Equipment Inc." location at 1209 E. Golf Road will close permanently at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

The store's website and phone greeting are already directing loyal customers to its nearest other locations in Oakbrook Terrace, Northbrook and Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

As of Wednesday morning, though, there were no signs outside the building announcing the closing.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said the village was informed of the imminent closing just before the Christmas shopping season.

Though the management of the Woodfield Commons East Shopping Center is still working to find a new tenant, Fitzgerald said she didn't expect it would be extremely difficult. Its visibility at the southeast corner of Golf Road and National Parkway is a big plus, while its square footage isn't great enough to be a setback, she added.

"It wouldn't be considered a big box," Fitzgerald said. "I would say it's a great retail spot on Golf Road."

REI has been at that site for roughly a decade, she added.