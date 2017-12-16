Breaking News Bar
 
Hunter Contempo, Costco warn customers about two fan models

  • Costco and Hunter Contempo fan company are making customers aware of two ceiling fans that contained incorrect instructions on how to install the fan.

Daily Herald Report

"Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Hunter is conducting a voluntary recall on the instruction manual for Contempo ceiling fan model numbers 59176 (Costco Item No: 729655) and 59174 (Costco Item No: 1111282), purchased from Jan. 1, 2016 to Aug. 11, 2017.

The recall notice was sent to customers and said the owner's manual provided had incorrect instructions for installing the globe portion of the light kit. Installing the globe incorrectly will likely result in the globe falling.

The letter contained instructions on how to properly install the light.

"If you have already installed your ceiling fan, please double check that your globe has been installed correctly. Simply turn the glass globe clockwise until it will turn no further. If you try to turn it clockwise and the glass globe will not move, it is already installed correctly and you are done," the letter said.

Hunter can be reached at (866) 326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at www.hunterfan.com.

The fans were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com.

