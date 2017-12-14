Palatine council again rejects plan for animal hospital

Palatine officials for the second time since October have rejected an animal hospital proposed for a shopping center at Quentin Road and Northwest Highway.

Dr. Mandeep Sandhu wanted to add Palatine to his portfolio, which includes Randall Road Animal Hospital in South Elgin, Randall Orchard Crossing Animal Hospital in North Aurora and Huntley Animal Care.

The village council rejected Sandhu's first plan for a former dental office by a 5-1 vote Oct. 16.

His revised plan moved the clinic to a different location, next to a Japanese restaurant at the Quentin Corners plaza.

But the facility catering to dogs and cats drew opposition from two Palatine veterinarians, who spoke to council members this week before they rejected a special-use permit for the proposal.

"I just feel that this type of cookie-cutter animal hospital is not needed in this area," said Dr. David Luttrell, owner of Palatine Animal Hospital on Northwest Highway. "It undermines the quality of medicine that local Palatine vets have practiced here for over 60 years."

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz broke a 3-3 village council tie with a vote against the proposal. He said his opposition was not based on concerns about more competition for existing animal hospitals.

"It seemed like a square peg in a round hole," Schwantz said. "The (neighboring) food establishment possibility from the first one, I was against it there. This one just didn't make any sense for me, personally."

Dr. Sourabh Dhawan, who presented the plan to the village council, later said there are no plans to try to locate an animal clinic elsewhere in Palatine. He said the Quentin Road facility would have been good for the area.

"I think there is so much competition and the doctors are crying about (more) competition here," Dhawan said.

Acting on a council suggestion after the first plan was rejected, Quentin Road Animal Hospital was willing to install a grassy pet walking area in a nearby parking space. That concept drew criticism from Dr. Peter Lysakowski, owner of Rand Road Animal Hospital in Palatine, who raised disease concerns about the grassy spot in the middle of a shopping center.

"Even pets like to eliminate with a tad more privacy than what is offered there," Lysakowski said.