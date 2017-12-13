Breaking News Bar
 
Leider Greenhouses produces more than 200,000 poinsettias for holidays

  • Nursery employee Javier Orduna waters the poinsettias at Leider Greenhouses in Buffalo Grove Wednesday. The nursery produces more than 200,000 poinsettias for the holiday season.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Team leader Fausto Carmona picks poinsettias for packaging at Leider Greenhouses in Buffalo Grove.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Poinsettia's at Leider Greenhouses in Buffalo Grove are abundant during the holiday season. The nursery produces more than 200,000 and planting begins in June.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Beautiful red poinsettias are flowing everywhere at Leider Greenhouses as employees fill the needs of the holiday season for the traditional Christmas plant.

The Buffalo Grove nursery has grown 200,000 plants for the holiday season. Planting started in June.

"We are a family-owned and operated business since 1898," said store manager Kit Leider-Pierri, "Yesterday, Dec. 12, was actually National Poinsettia Day. We think that poinsettias are a great holiday plant and tradition that we have really enjoyed growing over the years."

Leider-Pierri also dispelled the misconception that poinsettias are poisonous and dangerous to children and pets. Every year they hear people say they don't buy the plant because of concern it will harm a cat or a dog, and it's a myth, Leider-Pierri said.

According to the Pet Poison Helpline, poinsettias present only a minimal danger to pets. Of more concern are holiday bouquets containing lilies, holly or mistletoe.

The red and white flower is indigenous to Mexico and Central America.

The legend of poinsettias and Christmas dates back to 16th-century Mexico, when it was said that a girl named Pepita who was too poor to give a gift for the Christmas Eve services of the birth of baby Jesus placed weeds in front of a church altar and crimson blooms grew out of them.

According to operations manager Jim Jaeger, the plants are tropical and need plenty of sunshine, should be kept moist and not be placed near drafty areas in the house.

