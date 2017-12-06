Let it snow: Car dealer offers full refunds if 4 inches fall on Christmas

A suburban car dealership group wants its customers to see green if it's a white Christmas.

If it snows more than 4 inches or more at O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 25, customers who buy new or used vehicles Friday or Saturday at three locations of the Fox Valley Auto Group will get a full refund of the purchase price.

"This is the first time we've done this. We thought we would do something different than we've never done before and make it fun," said Emir Abinion, president of the Fox Valley Auto Group. "We would love for it to snow. We would love to be able to pay out in this type of event."

The contest applies to vehicles purchased at one of three dealerships: Fox Valley Buick GMC, 1421 E. Main St., and Fox Valley Volkswagen, 4050 E. Main St., both in St. Charles, and Fox Valley Volkswagen, 1000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg.

Abinion said the promotion has been received very well by his customers, who have come in during the week to select their vehicle or vehicles and will come back Friday or Saturday to finalize their purchases. If the snow total is met, customers will receive a refund for their purchase price, but not for taxes and license plate fees. There is no limit on the size of the refund.

People who buy those days also may choose from one of six charities for the dealer to make a $100 donation to as well. The charities are Lazarus House, Cal's Angels, the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, and Fox Valley Christian Action. Abinion said part of this company's goals is to give back to the community.

People visiting one of the three dealerships through Saturday can enter into a raffle. If it snows more than 4 inches, one winner will be chosen to receive a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2017 Buick Regal.

"We are all praying and hoping for a white Christmas," said Abinion, noting an insurance policy for the contest will ensure everyone gets a rebate if enough snow falls.