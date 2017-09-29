Texas de Brazil adding location in Orland Park

A fun drink menu is part of Texas de Brazil, which is expanding to Orland Square. Courtesy of Texas de Brazil

A salad from the salad bar which included palms of heart, shrimp, tuna and asparagus at the Texas de Brazil Restaurant at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. The eatery is expanding to Orland Park. Gilbert R. Boucher II/Daily Herald, file photo

The front entrance of the Texas de Brazil Restaurant at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. The eatery is expanding to Orland Park. Gilbert R. Boucher II/Daily Herald, file photo

Texas de Brazil, a large Brazilian-American steakhouse, is expanding to Orland Square.

The eatery that highlights the Brazilian tradition of grilling high-quality meats over natural wood charcoal, known as "churrasco" is currently found locally in Schaumburg and Chicago.

The newest location in Orland Park is slated to open in 2018, according to the company.

"Orland Square is delighted that Texas de Brazil is being added to our roster of dining options," said Cathy Mein, director of marketing & business development at the mall. "With only three locations in the Chicagoland area, we are proud to have been selected as the site of Texas de Brazil's newest venture in the market, and are confident it will quickly become a favorite among our local shoppers and visitors alike."

The Texas-based company is in an expansion mode and currently operating 53 restaurants in 18 states and seven international locations, including Aruba, Mexico and South Korea.

Texas de Brazil features an extensive menu of 16 different cuts of meat and a salad bar area containing more than 50 items and various dishes. Additionally, the dining locations also offer a la carte dessert options and a full bar with an extensive wine list and the signature Brazilian cocktail, the caipirinha.

The eatery offers unlimited helpings of a large salad bar, roasted meats and side dishes for a set price. The price for dinner varies by location but is around $45 for dinner and $25 for lunch during the week.

Texas de Brazil joins the Cheesecake Factory, Dave & Busters and a range of fast-casual eateries at Orland Square.