America's Dog & Burger to expand in Schaumburg, Aurora

America's Dog & Burger locations are decorated with pictures of road trips. Two brothers took a road trip two decades ago that prompted the launch of the growing eatery. Courtesy of AD&B

America's Dog & Burger has plans to expand and open near Woodfield Mall and Aurora. Courtesy of AD&B

Chicago brothers George and Manolis Alpogianis are planning to bring the America's Dog & Burger chain they started more than 20 years ago on Navy Pier to the suburbs and Wisconsin area.

The eatery, with four Chicago locations, is in talks to open locations in Schaumburg and Aurora. Exact locations are not ready to be announced, a company spokeswoman said.

The company said it is planning to open and serve gourmet burgers and city-themed hot dogs in Schaumburg near Meacham Road, close to the Streets of Woodfield and Woodfield Mall.

"After 23 years of proven success in the world's culinary epicenter, it is clear that America's Dog & Burger is in position for growth," said Manolis Alpogianis, who runs the company with his brother George. "We're franchising our distinctive concept into neighborhoods with a strong sense of community and a love for fresh, indulgent meals and Schaumburg fits that mold perfectly."

The brothers hope to open the suburban locations in early 2018.

The concept for the company started more than two decades ago when the brothers took a road trip that involved "tasting the best dog in each city along the way."

The brothers created a menu taking the best of what they experienced on their trip, making sure they used high quality products in the restaurants.

America's Dog & Burger opened on Navy Pier and than added locations at O'Hare International Airport, inside the James Thompson Center and in Chicago's Loop at the corner of Randolph and State Streets.

Staying true to the brand's slogan "Taste the Best from East to West," AD&B positions itself in the dog and burger scene by offering guests meals in the quick-serve category. Accompanying the franchise initiative, AD&B is launching additional menu items.

They currently serve an array of options from the Santa Fe Hot Dog (Vienna all beef hot dog, hardwood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, caramelized onions, beer battered jalapeño caps and cotija cheese on a Texas toast roll) to the Ghost Burger (hardwood smoked bacon, spicy ghost pepper cheese, guacamole and onion strings on a butter brioche bun). And, beyond its city dogs and burgers, AD&B is also unveiling a selection of chicken sandwiches, salads and sides.

"We've pursued a dream, and it means the world to us to connect with passionate entrepreneurs throughout Schaumburg that want to be a part of a cutting-edge concept like ours that is redefining its segment," George said.

The brothers said the initial investment starts at $289,800, which includes the initial franchise fee. They have plans to expand in Southern Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana as well.