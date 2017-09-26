What the renovation at Marriott Lincolnshire looks like

Courtesy of MarriottThe renovation of the Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire is transforming nearly every aspect of the resort including two new restaurants, adding a full-service Starbucks Cafe, new spa, as well as renovating all guest rooms.

Construction of a $22 million renovation of the Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort is nearing completion.

Graycor Construction Company in Oakbrook Terrace completed the first two phases of the project that involves significant improvements to the resort's 390 hotel rooms and constructing an elegant pavilion.

The third phase is nearing completion as well. The project is transforming nearly every aspect of the resort, from introducing two new restaurants, adding a full-service Starbucks Cafe, new spa, as well as renovating all guest rooms. The Bricton Group manages the property known for its 18-hole championship golf course and the Marriott Theatre, which has the largest subscription base of any live musical theater in the country.

Graycor has renovated all guest rooms and suites including new windows, HVAC, carpet, ceramic tile, shower door and bathroom fixtures, wall covering and fresh paint. All 390 rooms were renovated in six months.

The Lakeside Pavilion, a spacious outdoor tent offering views of the golf course and wooded area, was constructed adjacent to the hotel. The 5,000-square-foot, climate-controlled event space features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and serves as a year-round venue for weddings and various events. A connecting corridor provides direct access from this event facility to the main building.

"By engaging Graycor in the preconstruction process, we took advantage of our early collaboration to develop an execution plan that allowed the resort to minimize as much as possible impact to the guest experience," said Eric Bates, general manager at Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort.

"Since there were guests in the resort throughout construction, minimizing impact to hotel operations and ensuring superior guest experience ranked high for Marriott," Neubauer says.

In addition to completing the renovation of the guest rooms, Graycor has completed nearly 75 percent of the final phase which includes rebuilding of King's Wharf into two new resort restaurants -- Three Embers and Wright's Brew & Bistro.

It also includes renovating the lobby Brewpub, adding a new Starbucks on the premises and a new M-Club and Spa.

The resort is owned by LA RFMBG Lincolnshire LLC.

The Gettys Group leads the design of the project, with design services also provided by Stantec.

Graycor's long history of building and renovating full-service hotels and resorts across the country for Marriott International spans 20-plus years on over 30 projects. Currently, Graycor is building a 160-key AC by Marriott hotel in the heart of Phoenix's Biltmore Financial District within the Camelback Corridor. Other hospitality clients Graycor has partnered with include Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.