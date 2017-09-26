Principle to build warehouse in Elk Grove VIllage

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Principle Construction Corp. has been selected by Seefried Properties to build a 107,000 square foot speculative warehouse at 2080 Lunt Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

The 107,000 square foot project will include 32-foot clear height with 16 dock positions, two drive-in doors, and 134 car parking. The building is a steel framing and joist bearing precast skin with 45 mil ballasted roof meeting the 2015 Illinois energy code. The Rosemont-based company will also build a 134-stall parking lot adjacent to the building. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of December 2017.

Principle Chief Operating Officer's Mark Augustyn will serve as the principal on the project along with Principle's Darrin Dehmlow, who will serve as project manager, and Mark Frane as superintendent.

The project architect is Harris Architects and Vice President of Construction and Development at Seefried Properties is Sean Tyrrell.

"The O'Hare Industrial market continues to be in demand." said Augustyn. "After reviewing several options to repurpose the existing buildings on this site, the best decision for the market was to demolish the existing buildings and replace them with a new state of the art industrial building. Every square foot of available space was squeezed out of the site without sacrificing function, aesthetics or tenant flexibility."