DuPage Medical Group launches Physician Catalyst Program

Dr. Charles R. Schwartz, an internist set to complete his residency at Rush University in 2018, is the first to sign on with DuPage Medical Group's new Physician Catalyst Program.

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group announced its first signee for the newly established resident recruitment initiative called the DMG Catalyst Program.

Designed to attract final-year residents, the program provides incentives to join DMG's physician family while completing their training.

Under the program, seven final-year Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology residents are invited to commit early to practicing at DMG upon completion, in exchange for a stipend during their final year of residency. Participants in the program are also invited to attend continuing medical education (CME) courses and events hosted by DMG, to help them advance their clinical knowledge. In addition, participants have direct access to a mentor and receive hands-on learning experience throughout their entire last year of residency with practicing DMG physicians.

"The Catalyst Program will be instrumental in creating a world-class network of top-tier residents and bringing them into the DMG family of physicians, especially at the early stages of their medical careers," says DMG Chief Development Officer Henry Tobie. "This program is vital to our long-term organizational growth, and we see it as a win-win for the resident as well as our patients."

The first DMG Catalyst Program signee is Dr. Charles R. Schwartz, an internist set to complete his residency at Rush University in 2018. He will join DMG's internal medicine practice in Lombard upon completion of his residency. Dr. Schwartz received a Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Illinois, and went on to earn his medical degree from Rush University.