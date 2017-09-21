Kathleen Savio to replace retiring Zurich CEO

Zurich Insurance said CEO Mike Foley will retire after a decade of leadership at Zurich North America, based in Schaumburg. Kathleen Savio, currently president of North America's Alternative Markets unit, will replace him on Jan. 1.

"I'm happy to be able to transition leadership to such a capable successor at a time when Zurich is so financially strong and well-positioned in the marketplace," Foley said Thursday.

Foley, 55, has served as CEO of Zurich North America since 2008 and joined Zurich in 2006 as North America's chief operating officer. Building on his record, Foley is expected to focus his industry knowledge on the rapidly evolving insuretech market.

He will continue to participate on several of Zurich's U.S. boards, as well as possible collaboration in his future ventures, the company said.

"Mike transformed our U.S. businesses through a series of underwriting, operational and technology initiatives and leaves behind a proud legacy of accomplishment," Group CEO Mario Greco said. "We are grateful for the tremendous impact he has had on Zurich's success, and are excited for him as he embarks on his next chapter."

Kathleen Savio assumed her current position at the company in 2012 and has overseen consistent profitable growth across a diverse group of businesses through a focus on customers, technical excellence, operational efficiency and alternative distribution models, according to a company release.

"After serving in a variety of roles with Zurich over the past 25 years, I'm honored to be appointed CEO of Zurich North America," she said Thursday.

She has held a series of positions since she joined Zurich in 1991, including vice president corporate and marketing communications and vice president of strategic initiatives.

"Kathleen is precisely the type of new-thinking people-focused business leader we need to lead our North American operations in this next phase. She understands what it takes to grow a successful insurance business, has direct experience with various business models, and drives an unrelenting performance culture among her teams. She'll be a welcome addition to our global executive management team," Greco said.

Savio earned a master's degree in communication and a bachelor's degree in speech communication with honors from Illinois State University. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program and has participated in executive management programs at Northwestern University's Kellogg School.

Savio will join Zurich's Executive Committee Oct. 1, as Zurich North America CEO-Designate, and will work closely with Foley before assuming the CEO role.

The company has seen many recent changes. About a year ago Zurich North America moved its headquarters to the 11-story eye-catching building at Meacham Road and Interstate 90 on the former Motorola campus. The company signed a 25-year lease and moved to the new campus, while bucking the current trend of suburban companies moving downtown. Zurich stayed put in Schaumburg, where it had long occupied two 20-story towers, because most of its workforce lives nearby.

The company, that insures about 90 percent of the Fortune 500 companies, as well as many more in construction, agriculture, automobile sales and other industries, has exited some lines of insurance because of costs, and started some streamlining measures to help its parent company save more than $1.5 billion by 2019, according to a recent Daily Herald report.