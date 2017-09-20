Breaking News Bar
 
NAI Hiffman secures two leases in Westmont

WESTMONT -- NAI Hiffman recently completed two office leases at 750 and 770 Pasquinelli Drive in Westmont.

NAI Hiffman Executive Vice President, Dan O'Neill, represented the landlord, JSQ Brush Hill, LLC, in its 5,256-square-foot lease with Hummingbird Pediatric Therapies at 750 Pasquinelli Drive, and in its 2,630-square-foot lease with Softband at 770 Pasquinelli Drive.

750 and 770 Pasquinelli Drive are located within Brush Hill Office Courte, a 4-building office complex totaling 110,294 square feet in Westmont. The complex is conveniently located near Route 83, between I-88 and Ogden Avenue, five minutes south of Oak Brook shopping center and near various dining, hotel and entertainment locations.

