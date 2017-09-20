Camping World acquires American RV

hello

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings, said it has acquired American RV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for an undisclosed sum.

Camping World currently operates an RV SuperCenter in Houghton Lake and retail accessory stores in both Belleville and Grand Rapids, Michigan. With the acquisition, the Grand Rapids retail accessory store will convert into a full-service Camping World SuperCenter, further expanding the market footprint, and increasing Camping World's current presence in the state of Michigan.

"We remain focused on brand expansion and top notch customer service, as we continue to grow in the Michigan market with the successful establishment of American RV joining the Camping World family," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World. "We look forward to providing customers with the high level of service they deserve and fulfilling all of their outdoor, camping and RV needs; from offering thousands of accessories, to quality RV sales and service."

Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World, added the move will maintain both companies' 'commitment to superior sales and service while expanding on our success in this market.

"This important acquisition reinforces our commitment to planned expansion in the state of Michigan and our focus on increased market share with our countrywide expansion," Moody added.