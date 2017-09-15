Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/15/2017 10:52 AM

Prospect Heights homeowners sue to block condo deconversion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Residents of River Trails condominiums in Prospect Heights filed a lawsuit to block the condo board of directors from selling the complex to be converted into apartments.

      Residents of River Trails condominiums in Prospect Heights filed a lawsuit to block the condo board of directors from selling the complex to be converted into apartments.
    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Condominium owners in Prospect Heights are suing to block their homes from being converted into apartments.

Board members of the River Trails Condominium Association want sell the 16-building, 360-unit complex to developers interested in deconverting the condos located south of Palatine Road and west of Milwaukee Avenue. But homeowners, who say they weren't consulted about the plan, have been fighting the sale since May.

A vote in August failed to remove the board of directors. Though homeowners argued they had enough support, an attorney for the condo association said not enough people attended the meeting to oust the board.

According to the bylaws, board members may be removed with a two-thirds majority vote of homeowners at a special meeting. Homeowners interpreted that to mean if they could establish a quorum -- 20 percent of unit owners -- then two-thirds of those in attendance would need to vote in favor of the board members' removal.

After the vote, however, the condo board's lawyer, Stuart Fullett, said two-thirds of all homeowners, not just those present, needed to vote for any removal to occur.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County court in late August claims the attorney's interpretation of the bylaws was incorrect.

Converting condos to apartments has been trending in the Chicago area as developers see opportunities for higher profits in a depressed condo market. Occupancy rates for apartments have been historically high, and developers have been seeking to fill demand for residents who want to rent rather than own property.

Fullett was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

The homeowners are represented by Schain, Banks, Kenny and Schwartz in Chicago.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account