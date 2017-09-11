DuPage Medical Group acquires Northwest Health Care Associates

hello

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group has completed the acquisition of North West Healthcare Associates for an undisclosed amount.

Northwest Health Care Associates is a multi-specialty practice with locations serving Chicago's northwest suburbs. Founded in 1981, Northwest Health Care Associates is physician owned and directed. The group, which includes over 20 physicians across several medical specialties, is comprised of primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, and offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging.

The physician group sees patients at three main locations, including a 27,000-square foot building located at 2359 Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates, opened in 2016, to best serve and meet their patients' needs. The Hoffman Estates facility also houses on-site radiology services, such as MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans, plus a gastrointestinal (GI) surgical suite for open colonoscopies and other GI procedures. The other practice locations are in the East Dundee and Elk Grove Village communities. Northwest Health Care Associates has been serving patients for more than 35 years.

"This addition to our growing team allows us to expand our service area further north, while providing Northwest Health Care Associates' patients additional high-quality services and increased convenience," said DMG CEO Mike Kasper.

Leadership teams from both DMG and Northwest Health Care Associates continue to work closely together to create a smooth transition and integration of physicians, employees and patients, Kasper added. For more information, patients can visit www.dupagemedicalgroup.com, www.nwhcassoc.com or call (630) 942-7998.