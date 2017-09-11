Comcast expands network in Carol Stream

CAROL STREAM -- Comcast Business said it has added more than 2.5 miles of advanced network in Carol Stream, which will be able to reach around 60 businesses located near the intersection of East Lies and Schmale roads.

As a result, Comcast will be able to give small, medium and large businesses in Carol Stream access to internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second -- and up to 100 Gbps on a case-by-case basis -- along with a wide range of services, including Ethernet, internet, Advanced Voice and value-added cloud services.

In addition, with the fiber in place already as a result of the network expansion, Comcast can bring new customers online more quickly.

"Our network provides increased bandwidth and that means more businesses can do more with their IT resources, like access more applications and services in the cloud, accommodate rapidly increasing numbers of employees in the field using mobile devices and exchange large amounts of data with business partners," said Jay Dirkmaat, regional vice president of Comcast Business. "Comcast already has an extensive coaxial and fiber network in Illinois, and we've been expanding it significantly through strategic proactive investments designed to help spur economic growth in emerging and growing business corridors."

The latest project follows network expansions that Comcast has completed in the last few years in diverse areas across the Chicago area, including along Interstate 88 in Chicago's west suburbs and Interstate 90 in Chicago's northwest suburbs; Morris; Elgin and South Elgin; and in Chicago's Back of the Yards and Bridgeport neighborhoods; the Peterson Pulaski Business and Industrial Park; near O'Hare and Midway airports, and a host of others.

In addition to the new fiber, Comcast offers an internet service that provides 1 Gbps download speeds to homes and businesses over the company's existing network lines, which launched in Illinois -- including Carol Stream -- in August 2016.