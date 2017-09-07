Breaking News Bar
 
Molly's Pancake House opens today in Lake Zurich

  • Molly's Pancake House opened today replacing the former White Alps restaurant on Route 22 in Lake Zurich.

Kim Mikus
 
 

After months of extensive renovations, Molly's Original Pancake House in Lake Zurich opened today.

A new family took over White Alps, a longtime eatery in town that closed about 10 months ago.

Garrett Gioulos, a former Chicago police officer, has spent the past several months gutting and renovating the eatery at 572 W. Main St. near Rand Road and Route 22. He changed the name to Molly's Original Pancake House and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Gioulos, of Barrington Hills, has said he has spent about $100,000 to give the eatery a new look and make it functional. A new roof, air conditioning unit, cooler repairs, new flooring and appliances in the kitchen have been part of the massive upgrade.

"They have done a lot of work on the restaurant," Lake Zurich Mayor Tom Poynton said Thursday. "It's a much cleaner place," he said.

Gioulos, 64, his wife, Angela and their youngest son, Joe, 25, plan to run the operation that will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The eatery is named after Gioulos' daughter-in-law, Molly, who lives in Volo. He was going to name the pancake house after his granddaughter, Caroline, but after some debate, determined the name Molly is more catchy.

The new family establishment will feature an array of breakfast foods. Sandwiches, salads and soups are also on the menu. The restaurant will continue to serve alcohol. Video gaming machines will also operate at Molly's.

The hospitality industry is familiar to Gioulos, who grew up in the restaurant business. He said his father and grandfather owned establishments on the north side of Chicago.

