Lake Zurich's Echo completes expansion on schedule

hello

Outdoor power equipment giant Echo Inc. completed the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Lake Zurich and is holding its official grand opening ceremony Friday, Sept. 15.

"This new corporate facility represents (parent company) Yamabiko Corporation's confidence in our continued growth as our company evolves," said Echo President Tim Dorsey. "While our core business remains within the landscape and arborist segments, we have grown in recent years with synergistic acquisitions and the introduction of product segments such as industrial generators. With our growth comes the need for a larger facility to house those expanding businesses," he said.

Construction began during the second quarter of 2016. The addition adds 51,000 square feet to the company's campus located at 400 Oakwood Road in Lake Zurich and is "a natural extension of the building already in place," company officials said.

The addition is situated on 37 acres that hosts Echo's corporate headquarters and manufacturing/distribution operations. The addition brings the total under roof compound to 585,000 square feet.

Echo sells it products to wholesalers, who then sell the products to about 6,600 independent dealers. Besides products for professionals, Echo expanded its consumer offerings after it partnered with Home Depot in 1994. Echo products are carried in stores throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The majority of the new structure is built using architectural precast, steel and glass materials. The new building contains approximately 450,000 pounds of steel or enough to build about 200 cars. The precast concrete wall panels used for the structure would provide over ½ mile of sidewalk. The curtain wall glass and windows weigh more than 35,000 pounds, enough glass to make 84,000 16-ounce Coca-Cola bottles.

Approximately 16,700 cubic yards of dirt was moved to accommodate the structure, or nearly 2,000 semi-truck loads. The underground stormwater detention system holds 43,800 cubic feet of water, nearly half an Olympic swimming pool.

The exterior features newly constructed sidewalks, curbs and planted trees to welcome employees and visitors. The new parking lot features 212 parking stalls.

Earlier this year, the company said it has 860 employees.

Premier Design + Build Group LLC was chosen to turn the company's vision into a reality. This is the third major project Premier has constructed for ECHO over the last 17 years. Stephen Rankin Associates is the architectural firm on the project. Stucturelogic Inc. provided structural engineering expertise and Kimley-Horn provided civil engineering services.