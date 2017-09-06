SureWerx merges two subsidiaries to create new group

ELGIN -- SureWerx, a supplier of professional tool, equipment and safety products for workers, has merged subsidiaries American Forge & Foundry and Sellstrom Manufacturing to create SureWerx USA Inc, expanding its presence in the U.S. marketplace.

By integrating and merging the Elgin-based subsidiaries, SureWerx USA Inc. will be conducting all U.S. operations for the SureWerx brands from one central location. SureWerx brands include American Forge & Foundry, Sellstrom, PeakWorks, Pioneer, KneePro and Ranpro.

Founded in 1957, SureWerx has been known to Canadian wholesale and independent distributors for delivering high-quality tools, equipment and safety products and services. Bringing this legacy through a new, streamlined operation in the U.S. comes as a natural progression for the company.

SureWerx USA's newly consolidated base of operations will allow the company to not only deliver comprehensive product lines, but also provide distribution partners with more efficient inventory management solutions.

"This represents a big milestone for our company," said Chris Baby, Chief Executive Officer of SureWerx. "The team has worked hard to build a solid and successful foundation in Canada to be the best-in-class supplier of professional tools and safety equipment to workers.

"This same commitment extends into the United States. By working closely with our distribution partners, we will provide not only the best products and solutions, but also offer our distributors a complete and seamless experience in sourcing products from one central location," he added.