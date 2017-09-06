Chamberlain online program receives certification

Business Wire

DOWNERS GROVE -- Chamberlain University's RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Option has received the nationally recognized Quality Matters Certification Mark for achievements in both Online Teaching Support Certification and Online Learner Support Certification.

Chamberlain is the only RN to BSN option with the Online Teaching Support Certification and Online Learner Support Certifications and the only RN to BSN option with the Quality Matters certification mark, further demonstrating Chamberlain's commitment to excellence in nursing education.

The value Chamberlain University places on the success of its students drove the decision to pursue Quality Matters Certification, a faculty-centered, peer review process that certifies the quality of online courses and programs. Chamberlain's RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Option implemented Quality Matters in 2013 to support quality assurance goals and demonstrate a commitment to meeting the needs of adult learners, who expect clarity and precision in their online learning environment.

Since implementation, the RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Option has achieved four formal course review recognitions for Community Health Nursing, Evidence-Based Practice, Collaborative Healthcare, and Health Assessment courses in addition to the two new program certifications. To date, Chamberlain is one of three national institutions with Teaching Support certification and one of only two institutions with Learner Support certification.