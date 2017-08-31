ATHENA awards to honor outstanding women leaders

BARRINGTON -- The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce will honor outstanding local women leaders at the 2017 ATHENA Awards Luncheon.

The event is from 11:30 a.m.--1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Biltmore Country Club, 160 Biltmore Dr. in North Barrington. The event is hosted by BACC's Women's Biz Net, a network of women business and community leaders.

"The ATHENA Award was created in 1982 to illuminate inspiring women leaders that excel in their profession, give back to their communities, and most importantly, are a role model to other women," said BACC President/CEO Suzanne Corr.

Outstanding local women who have been nominated for the 2017 BACC/WBN ATHENA Award include Mary Beth Brend, manager of clinical nursing operations at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital; Dr. Denise Casey, founder and director of Barrington Behavioral Health and Wellness; and Chrissie Newton Mena, founder and president of Living60010 Media Inc.

A registered nurse for 30 years, Brend is Manager of Clinical Nursing Operations at Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Highway 22 in Barrington. She draws on her experience in orthopedic, pediatric, medical/surgical and NICU nursing, as well as her work as a Hospital Supervisor, to oversee 150 employees in six patient care departments, mentoring each of them in a kind, confident and open-minded manner. She chooses to serve as an off-shift nursing supervisor so she can personally connect with her night-shift associates, and makes a point to touch base with all her employees while rounding, to offer support, guidance and encouragement. Brend has led her associates' Shared Governance Nursing Committee in efforts that have resulted in hospital-wide changes, awards, and opportunities to present at an Advocate Research Symposium and a National Nursing Magnet Conference. While pursuing her Masters in Nursing Leadership at Benedictine University, she is also active in her church teaching Sunday school and assisting with confirmation classes. Brend says her faith gives her strength to care for her four children with husband Ken, as well as those at work. Her compassionate mentoring and servant leadership style extends beyond the workplace. Brend recently held a fundraiser at her home and invited all of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to help pay medical bills for her associate's child who has severe medical issues.

Casey is the founder and director of Barrington Behavioral Health and Wellness (BBHW), 400 E. Main St., Suite 100, in Barrington. She maintains the business, marketing, and management of services and staff, as well as her own client caseload. BBHW has two locations that provide in-office and home-based therapeutic services throughout the county for seniors and those with disabilities. Dr. Casey also facilitates support groups in the community, addressing issues such as divorce recovery, anger management and parents of substance users, and often provides educational seminars pro bono on self care, stress management, work wellness and more. She intentionally collaborates, instead of competing, with other service providers and regularly participates in local charity events, fundraisers and community awareness events. BBHW hosted a two-year crises text hotline for teens, to decrease suicide and increase support and therapist referrals within the community. Dr. Casey also created a Practice Management group for private practitioners in neighboring counties to provide ongoing education, mutual support and idea sharing, and volunteers her time to offer pet therapy for seniors with dementia. She mentors clinicians in need of clinical supervision hours and provides one-on-one supervision and encouragement to her staff. Her volunteer work includes the Wellness Within Project at Good Shepherd Hospital, as well as the Take a Stand drug awareness and prevention program.

Newton Mena is founder and president of Living60010 Media Inc., an online resource for the communities in the 60010 zip code, that is designed to support local businesses and connect residents to opportunities in the area. She has pioneered new businesses in the field of commercial interiors and served as a consultant to businesses and start-ups. Mena's compassion and energy flows into her volunteer work for WINGS (Women In Need Growing Stronger), as she chairs fundraisers and serves on the WINGS Metro Leadership Board. She is also currently President of the Barrington Noon Rotary Club, a Director on the Board of the Barrington Area Community Foundation, and has chaired the JourneyCare Gala Committee. A passionate mentor to her children, interns, and employees, Mena recently secured the first Chicago suburban location for StartUp Grind, an organization sponsored by Google for Entrepreneurs, to inspire and support future entrepreneurs.

ATHENA, an international award, has been given in 500 cities and 8 countries. Recipients have included Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State; Kay Koplovitz, founder of USA Networks and the first women network president in television history; Pat Schroeder, former 12-term U.S. Congresswoman; Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and others.