Firm picks Zebra touch computer for airport logistic centers

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Bradford Airport Logistics has selected Zebra Technologies' TC70 touch computer to optimize its delivery process, increase worker productivity and improve customer satisfaction.

Based in Houston, Texas, Bradford manages airport centralized receiving and distribution logistics centers globally.

With the TC70, the Bradford team eliminates manual, paper-based data entry, freeing up associates to make more deliveries and reduce errors. They save roughly four hours per day and up to 20 hours per week at its Cleveland airport location as delivery teams no longer manually enter signatures when returning from daily deliveries.

Bradford managers now have proof of pickup and delivery with electronic signature or photo record of delivery along with validation of package condition.

"We're smarter for it, we're better for it, productivity has increased, and we're doing so much more now," said Tunde Akeredolu, Chief Technology Officer, Bradford Airport Logistics. "We're not planning our operations based off system limitations any more."