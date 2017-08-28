Palatine approves high-end consignment store near downtown

Crystal and other high-end goods will be available at a proposed consignment shop planned in a manufacturing area on the edge of downtown Palatine.

Village council members have granted a special-use permit and another approval that Paxem Inc. needed to open the consignment business at 345 N. Eric Drive. The business is expected to occupy 2,900 square feet of the 34,500-square-foot building in the manufacturing district just north of downtown.

Under the plan, Paxem will sell items owned by families or individuals who want to liquidate their assets. Any items not sold within 90 days must be reclaimed by their original owners in five days or they will be donated to area charities.

Councilman Tim Millar voiced support for the business before the proposal gained formal approval at a recent council meeting.

"This is actually an interesting idea," Millar said. "It would be nice to sell things without having to deal with the Craigslist people waiting to show up on that whole process. So, I definitely think it would fill a need."

Paxem's typical inventory is expected to include crystal, high-end furniture, china, art and decorative accessories. There also are things consumers should not expect at the business, Paxem President Jennifer Prell said.

"We are not like a typical consignment store," Prell said. "We don't take clothes. We don't take shoes. There's no drop box. Everything's by appointment."

About 20 percent of the goods likely will be shipped directly to buyers. The other 80 percent will be claimed at the Eric Drive facility's loading docks, according to Paxem.

Paxem is expected to be open for purchase and pickups from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There also will be a business office at the facility.

"I'm excited about opening," Prell said. "It'll be fabulous."