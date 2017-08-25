Breaking News Bar
 
KD Market opening Mount Prospect store Saturday in former Dominick's

  Sandra Ibarra stocks a display case Thursday near the deli at KD Market, an international grocery chain with locations in Schiller Park, Wheeling and Schaumburg, which is opening in part of the former Dominick's at Golf and Illinois 83 in Mount Prospect on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  KD Market is opening its newest location Saturday in part of the former Dominick's at Golf and Illinois 83 in Mount Prospect.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  KD Market offers a mix of European and American goods in its grocery, and is emphasizing it deli, produce and bakery sections at its newest location in Mount Prospect.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 

KD Market is opening its fourth grocery store Saturday morning in the Golf Plaza II shopping center at Golf and Elmhurst roads in Mount Prospect in a spot long ago vacated by Dominick's Finer Foods.

The chain began in 1998 in Schiller Park as a small Polish deli, but has evolved into a general, local grocery offering a wide selection of deli meats, cheese and prepared foods, while, according to its website, maintaining an old world feel through its décor, presentation and products.

"It's been a long evolution, but it was driven by the customers," owner Robert Wojciak said in an interview, noting that the Polish community has assimilated, which has influenced a change in consumption habits.

"We had to change with our customers. Of course, we are very proud of being Polish and we do have a good selection, but my kids want to eat everything, and I'm building a store for my kids, basically, who have different buying habits."

The 31,000-square-foot grocery at 1046 S. Elmhurst Road will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Its grocery contains Eastern European and American goods in one area. The bakery has cakes, cookies and other baked goods, including paczki and sweet rolls. Sushi will be prepared daily, and the store promises to have in stock a wide variety of wines, beers and liquors.

The chain also has stores in Schaumburg and Wheeling.

"We want to be a convenient option. We want to be a local market," Wojciak said. "We offer everything. We have very good produce, a great deli selection and a huge selection of prepared foods."

He said his edge in a competitive grocery market is that "coming from the ethnic market, we are a little more aware of what's going on and serve the demographics that are around there."

He said the location will benefit from the high-traffic on Golf and Elmhurst roads. And although the store is smaller than those of the larger chains, "Our perishable sections are just as large," he said. "We might not have as many dry goods, but I think a lot of people are getting away from the processed foods anyway. They are more aware of what they are eating.

"They want the fresh foods, the produce, meats, deli. I think we have a great selection of those things."

