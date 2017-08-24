Americaneagle.com makes Inc.'s fastest growing list

DES PLAINES -- Website design and developer Americaneagle.com was listed on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fifth time.

The Inc. 5000 List is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies that are prominent industry leaders in generating jobs and revenue within the economy. Only 7 percent of the companies ever named to the annual list have done it five times and Americaneagle.com joins the group Inc. Magazine calls the Honor Roll. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy -- America's independent entrepreneurs. The companies that made the list have, on average, grown sixfold since 2013, while the overall economy grew by just 6.7 percent.

"I'm proud of every single one of our employees, as this is a testament to their talent, work ethic, and the team-oriented culture of our organization," said Americaneagle.com, CEO Tony Svanascini. "Our dedication to our customers has allowed us to consistently grow every year."