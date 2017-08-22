Mother Cluckers Kitchen coming to Palatine

Palatine village council members Monday night granted approval for Mother Cluckers Kitchen to open at Northwest Highway and Colfax Street. Bob Susnjara/bsusnjara@dailyherald

Mother Cluckers Kitchen co-owner Richard Schweigel speaks before receiving Palatine village council approval Monday night to open in a building on Northwest Highway. Bob Susnjara/bsusnjara@dailyherald

Mother Cluckers Kitchen will open in space formerly occupied by Hot Dog Richie's on Northwest Highway in Palatine. Bob Susnjara/bsusnjara@dailyherald

Mother Cluckers Kitchen will open a location in Palatine in an effort to build on success from its Chicago restaurant.

Palatine village council members Monday night voted 6-0 to allow Mother Cluckers to operate in a building formerly occupied by the beloved Hot Dog Richie's on Northwest Highway at Colfax Street.

Hot Dog Richie's operated for about 40 years before suddenly closing amid foreclosure proceedings in late 2015.

Mother Cluckers owners Richard and Penny Schweigel of Mount Prospect said they had been exploring at the Northwest suburbs for a second outlet before settling on the roughly 2,000-square-foot space in Palatine.

"I was looking for a free-standing building," Richard Schweigel said. "That (former Hot Dog Richie's) has got a lot of character. I think if you fix it up, it could be really nice."

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said it's good to see another family-owned restaurant take over for Hot Dog Richie's, which he first started visiting in high school.

"The building has a lot of challenges with the location," Schwantz said after Monday's meeting. "It's kind of on an island there."

However, Schwantz added, a steady traffic flow and few stand-alone restaurant opportunities on Northwest Highway ultimately make the location desirable.

Mother Cluckers opened at 5200 Elston Ave. in Chicago in 2014. Along with fried, smothered and broasted chicken, it features ribs, catfish, pulled pork and shrimp.

Richard Schweigel said the food is made from scratch using family recipes and no frozen products.

"We're killing it," he said. "We're doing real well."

Village council members voted to approve a special-use permit and a variance allowing 18 parking spaces instead of 26 that typically would be required for the 2,000 square feet of restaurant space and an adjoining 1,236-square-foot retail space.

Councilman Tim Millar indicated he did some homework on Mother Cluckers.

"It sounds like a great business," Millar told Schweigel. "Your Yelp reviews and everything are pretty good. We're looking forward to bringing it to Palatine and appreciate you guys thinking of us."