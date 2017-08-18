Lake Zurich company creates new, improved website for Blood Collectors Week

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi and AABB have announced the introduction of a new and improved Blood Collectors Week website in advance of the 12th annual Blood Collectors Week. This year the celebratory week is Sept. 3-9. Fresenius Kabi's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich.

Blood Collectors Week was co-created by Fresenius Kabi and AABB to recognize and honor blood collectors, the vital link between donors and patients in need of blood. This year's celebration will feature more than 200 participating blood centers across the United States.

"We are proud of Blood Collectors Week and the project to revamp the website," said Len DiGati, director, marketing communications at Fresenius Kabi USA. "This new online experience will provide a better platform for sharing stories of the inspiring work that blood collectors do to help others. The week is about celebrating the important contributions of blood professionals in our society; the website makes it easy to learn about those associated with the week, its contributors and to provide recognition to those who justly deserve it."

The Blood Collectors Week website is the platform for blood centers to find information and materials necessary to celebrate a successful Blood Collectors Week. It spotlights the outstanding contributions blood collectors make in ensuring blood is readily available to patients and that donating is a positive experience for donors. The new site makes it easy for blood centers to join the Blood Collectors Week community, plan their celebrations and share their stories.

For more information about Blood Collectors Week, visit www.bloodcollectors.org, or follow @bloodcollectors and use the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives on Twitter.