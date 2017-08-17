McDonald's to celebrate Literacy Month with popular children's books

hello

OAK BROOK -- In celebration of National Literacy Month in September, McDonald's USA is inviting families to celebrate the joy of reading with the launch of the latest Happy Meal Books promotion. Happy Meal Books will return to restaurants nationwide from Sept. 5-18 helping spread the gift of reading to families across the U.S.

In celebration of its 200th anniversary, HarperCollins Publishers, one of the leading publishers of children's books, is joining forces with McDonald's USA to bring families a collection of four Happy Meal-sized books featuring popular titles -- "Pete the Cat's Got Class" by James

Dean, "Amelia Bedelia's First Day of School" by Herman Parish, "Just A School Project" by Mercer Mayer and "If You Take a Mouse to School" by Laura Numeroff. Books are available in English and, in select restaurants, in Spanish.

McDonald's is also a proud supporter of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's largest children's literacy organization, which seeks to promote literacy by creating needs-based content and scalable community solutions so every child can experience the life-changing power of literacy. By 2018, McDonald's will have donated approximately 400,000 books from the Happy Meal Books promotions to RIF literacy efforts and programs across the country.