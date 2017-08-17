Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/17/2017 2:13 PM

McDonald's to celebrate Literacy Month with popular children's books

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

OAK BROOK -- In celebration of National Literacy Month in September, McDonald's USA is inviting families to celebrate the joy of reading with the launch of the latest Happy Meal Books promotion. Happy Meal Books will return to restaurants nationwide from Sept. 5-18 helping spread the gift of reading to families across the U.S.

In celebration of its 200th anniversary, HarperCollins Publishers, one of the leading publishers of children's books, is joining forces with McDonald's USA to bring families a collection of four Happy Meal-sized books featuring popular titles -- "Pete the Cat's Got Class" by James

Dean, "Amelia Bedelia's First Day of School" by Herman Parish, "Just A School Project" by Mercer Mayer and "If You Take a Mouse to School" by Laura Numeroff. Books are available in English and, in select restaurants, in Spanish.

McDonald's is also a proud supporter of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's largest children's literacy organization, which seeks to promote literacy by creating needs-based content and scalable community solutions so every child can experience the life-changing power of literacy. By 2018, McDonald's will have donated approximately 400,000 books from the Happy Meal Books promotions to RIF literacy efforts and programs across the country.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account