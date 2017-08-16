Elgin Downtown Neighborhood Association names new executive director

The Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin hired a new executive director chosen because of her expertise in the restaurant business and passion for the city, officials said.

Jennifer Fukala, 35, of Elgin, starts Tuesday. She was among 30-plus applicants, some as far as Washington, D.C., for the job that had been vacant since January, association board member Ben Glunz said.

Fukala is president of the Near West Neighborhood Association of Elgin, a member of the planning committee for the annual Historic Elgin House Tour, and chairwoman of the advisory council for Neighborhood Housing Services of the Fox Valley.

"The fact she was already actively engaged in the Elgin community was a huge factor for us," Glunz said. "She's not just somebody looking for a job. She's someone who's passionate about this area and who already was putting her money where her mouth is."

Several applicants were interviewed by the board, and Fukala and another finalist awere interviewed also by City Manager Rick Kozal and Elgin's Special Events and Community Engagement Manager Barb Keselica, Glunz said.

"Jen Fukala's influence and success in the Elgin community is an apt indicator of what she is capable of achieving" in her new role, Kozal said.

Fukala said the job is the perfect chance to combine her professional life with her passion for the Elgin community. She most recently worked as training manager for the local Panera Bread franchise. She grew up in South Elgin and graduated from Larkin High.

"I am so delighted, really, and inspired by this opportunity," she said.

The association has a $135,000 yearly contract with the city that expires March 31. When the last contract was approved, city officials said they expected the group to revamp itself to provide new economic development initiatives and regular, measurable performance reports.

Fukala said she's aware of the increased expectations.

"I weighed that with the opportunity, and the passion that I am willing to bring to that opportunity," she said.

Fukala's experience in the restaurant industry is a great asset, because people want more dining options in downtown Elgin, Glunz said.

The area also would benefit from having more variety of businesses, such as a bike shop -- capitalizing on the popularity of the Fox River bike trail -- and a yoga studio for people who want more than classes offered at gyms, Fukala said. The infusion of residents from the Elgin Tower Building -- which might be done by year's end -- will make downtown more urban, she added.

Her vision for the association is to become "a support system" for downtown residents and business owners, with whom she will meet to get ideas and feedback about their needs, she said.