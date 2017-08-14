Breaking News Bar
 
Business
8/14/2017

New law lets craft beer producers use removable lids

Daily Herald report

A new state law backed by a suburban brewery allows craft beer producers to use packaged cans with removable lids.

Gov. Bruce Rauner recently signed the legislation introduced by State Rep. Peter Breen after calls by Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard and other producers to sell their offerings in the cans.

The conventional pull-tab can leaves a small opening in the lid. But the pull tab on the cans approved by the law peels back the entire lid. Craft beer drinkers can savor more of the aroma of the suds through the 360-degree opening.

Paul Kreiner, co-owner of Noon Whistle Brewing off Roosevelt Road, thanked Breen and State Sen. Chris Nybo for their sponsorship of the bill.

"We believe this style of packaging creates a more favorable experience for our consumers, and we are excited to get some of our hop forward beers in these cans," Kreiner said in a statement.

