Business
updated: 7/24/2017 6:50 PM

Chuy's Tex-Mex starts suburban expansion Tuesday in Warrenville

  • One of dinning rooms at Chuy's Tex-Mex in Warrenville is aptly named the "hubcap room".

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex will be opening to the public on July 25, 2017.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex in Warrenville has the ever so popular Elvis shrine.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Holly Robbins, Field Marketing Manager for Chuy's Tex-Mex speaks about the hand made steel palm trees made by a family of artist in Texas.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex hand rolls all their tortillas.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex has a large selection of hand made salsa and sauces.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The make your own nacho bar at Chuy's Tex-Mex is set up in the trunk of a classic car.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • If you bring in a framed photo of your dog Chuy's Tex-Mex will find a place for it on their wall.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex in Warrenville has patio seating.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant in Warrenville has their signature hand crafted school of fish swimming through out the bar and lobby area.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A new southern flavor is coming to the Western suburbs as Chuy's Tex-Mex is set to open Tuesday in Warrenville.

The Austin, Texas-based chain is starting its expansion into the Chicago area with its Warrenville restaurant at 28250 Diehl Road, near the intersection of Route 88 and Winfield Road.

Locations in Schaumburg and Orland Park also are planned, with the Schaumburg Chuy's set to open in October.

Chuy's features a scracth-made menu in which many items are spiced with homemade sauces made with hatch green chiles grown in New Mexico. The restaurant's popular meals include its Elvis-themed fried chicken, a nacho bar and its enchiladas, nicknamed "Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom."

Chuy's got its start in 1982 in Austin, Texas and spread to 15 other states before coming to Illinois.

