Chuy's Tex-Mex starts suburban expansion Tuesday in Warrenville

A new southern flavor is coming to the Western suburbs as Chuy's Tex-Mex is set to open Tuesday in Warrenville.

The Austin, Texas-based chain is starting its expansion into the Chicago area with its Warrenville restaurant at 28250 Diehl Road, near the intersection of Route 88 and Winfield Road.

Locations in Schaumburg and Orland Park also are planned, with the Schaumburg Chuy's set to open in October.

Chuy's features a scracth-made menu in which many items are spiced with homemade sauces made with hatch green chiles grown in New Mexico. The restaurant's popular meals include its Elvis-themed fried chicken, a nacho bar and its enchiladas, nicknamed "Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom."

Chuy's got its start in 1982 in Austin, Texas and spread to 15 other states before coming to Illinois.