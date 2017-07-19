TranSmart acquires EJM Engineering

CHICAGO -- TranSmart Technologies said it has acquired Chicago-based EJM Engineering, a company specializing in planning, design, construction engineering and program management of infrastructure projects.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

TranSmart is a regional transportation engineering firm with offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Madison, Wis. and Minneapolis. TranSmart/EJM will be located in Chicago at 411 S. Wells St.

The acquisition will make TranSmart's Chicago office its largest, and will create one of the largest women- and minority-owned engineering firms in the region.

EJM will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TranSmart, and both companies will retain their respective names for the time being. The two companies have nearly 100 employees, which will allow it to offer clients a broader range of services. Both TranSmart and EJM are Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) companies and with this acquisition EJM will become a third generation women-owned company.

TranSmart's acquisition represents a synergistic integration of two highly successful women-owned companies -- one founded on traditional transportation and civil engineering and one that focuses on the applications of innovative technology for improved and advanced transportation systems and infrastructure.

"Acquiring EJM allows us to rapidly expand and provide additional engineering and construction services that will help us better serve clients and successfully meet their broader goals." said Dr. Connie Li, P.E., president and CEO of TranSmart Technologies. "With this acquisition, we will also provide new opportunities for our highly talented, passionate and dedicated professional staff."

Joan Berry, former President of EJM Engineering, noted company founder Elizabeth McLean "was a pioneer in this industry when she started the business in 1986, so it makes sense for us to join forces with one of Chicago's leading woman-owned engineering firms.

"We share the same vision and values, and we are eager to move forward bringing our combined experience to the marketplace," Berry said.

TranSmart is supporting the Illinois Tollway to change the I-90 corridor between Rockford and O'Hare International Airport into a more efficient, state-of-the-art SMART Corridor through planning, design and implementation. EJM's full range of services contributed to the success of the Chicago Department of Transportation's Wacker Drive project throughout design and construction. EJM provided structural, civil, electrical and traffic engineering services, and played a critical role in maintaining traffic operations in downtown Chicago during construction.