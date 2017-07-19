Dawson Builders opens showroom in Barrington

Ribbon cutting attendees included: (back row) Patty Jacobsen (Jensen Jacobsen & Associates, Inc.), Peg Blanchard and Jeff Lawler (Village of Barrington), Nancy Schumm, Tristan Blus, Dusko Stupar, Zlatko Hromic, Will Lewis, Manny Galvan, Tom Leonard, Will Buchta (Dawson Builders), Liz Luby (@properties I The Luby Group, 365Barrington.com), and Chema Albarran (Dawson Builders); (front row) Heather Vitale, Alana Besten, Erica Shein, Allison Meier, Kelly Bond, Melissa Dawson, John Dawson (owner), Gaby Arambula and Raul Ramirez (Dawson Builders), Dennis Kelly (FGMK Insurance Agency, Inc.), Frank Cisneros, Andrew Lieske (Dawson Builders), and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce). Submitted by Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce

Dawson Builders employees celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the help of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and other community members.

The showroom, located at 495 W. Northwest Highway in Barrington, features cabinets, granite and quartz countertops, siding, hardware, appliances, windows and more from many of its suppliers.

"Design is a critical and frequently overlooked part of the building and remodeling process," Dawson Builders owner John Dawson said in a news release. "With the opening of our new showroom, we are now one of the only builders in the area that actually owns a design center with sample materials for home projects to ensure that projects start with proper planning."

For more information, call (847) 846-4463 or visit www.dawsonbuilders.com.