Dawson Builders opens showroom in Barrington

Dawson Builders employees celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the help of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and other community members.
The showroom, located at 495 W. Northwest Highway in Barrington, features cabinets, granite and quartz countertops, siding, hardware, appliances, windows and more from many of its suppliers.
"Design is a critical and frequently overlooked part of the building and remodeling process," Dawson Builders owner John Dawson said in a news release. "With the opening of our new showroom, we are now one of the only builders in the area that actually owns a design center with sample materials for home projects to ensure that projects start with proper planning."
For more information, call (847) 846-4463 or visit www.dawsonbuilders.com.