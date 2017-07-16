Nurse turned entrpreneur shows creative side with handmade jewelry

Dana Mitchell was a nurse until she decided to become an entrepreneur. She founded Adorn 512, where she makes and sells jewelry in Downers Grove. COURTESY OF ADORN512

Dana Mitchell of Downers Grove had a fulfilling career as a nurse for about 15 years.

She worked in labor and delivery and other areas at North Shore Rush, Illinois Masonic and Good Samaritan hospitals.

She didn't think that one day she would become an entrepreneur.

She now designs and makes jewelry at Adorn512 in Downers Grove, which sells her products online and at 250 boutiques and stores nationwide.

"I don't regret leaving nursing," said Mitchell, 46. "I've been enjoying this."

Born and raised in south suburban Flossmoor, she moved to Downers Grove about 12 years ago. When the recession hit, she wanted to make more money to help support her family.

Since she was creative, she thought about reselling handmade items. So she got a license, went to the Merchandise Mart and picked up intriguing handmade items and later sold them online. She also sold them at home jewelry parties.

Sales were so good and she decided to go into the business of making jewelry herself in 2010.

She now works with precious metals, such as 14-karat gold, sterling silver and semiprecious stones. She makes necklaces, rings, bracelets and other items.

Three years ago, she took the plunge and focused full time on Adorn512. She now has six employees. Locally, Adorn512 jewelry is sold at Evelyn Jane Boutique in Downers Grove, Stockholm Objects in Hinsdale and elsewhere. The products are also sold online at Handmade at Amazon and Fulfillment by Amazon.

"I've learned you cannot do this alone," she said. "You need to be organized and set goals for the next year."

Researcher in new ad

Dr. Salim Mujais, a senior vice president at Northbrook-based Astellas Pharma and a researcher in new treatments for organ transplant patients, is featured in new ads from America's Biopharmaceutical Companies. The ads highlight the progress that has been made in recent years in helping organ donation patients regain their quality of life. He is joined in the ads by Roxanne Watson, a New York resident who underwent a heart transplant seven years ago.

Helped supply chains

• Brian Hancock, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Kansas City Southern and Heather Sheehan, retired co-chief procurement officer of Danaher Corp. and now with her own consulting practice, Crispy Concepts LLC will receive the 2017 Thinkers and Movers Award from DSC Logistics in Des Plaines. The awards recognize individuals whose innovative leadership has impacted supply chain thinking and practices.

FastTracks

• Astellas Pharma in Northbrook promoted David Musselman to area vice president of sales, primary care and specialty - East. Lynn Gerber was named area vice president of sales, primary care and specialty - West.

• Carolyn Grieves, the Crystal Lake regional manager for Crystal Lake-based Baxter & Woodman, received the Water For People/Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award. The Founders' Award recognizes volunteers for service in an international humanitarian effort. Grieves is a key member of the Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association Water for People fundraising committee.

• Jim Ryan, CEO of Itasca-based Flexera, was in Washington, D.C. last week as a featured speaker at Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft's annual event for partners. Ryan discussed the dysfunctional software supply chain, and how Flexera is re-imagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured.

• Julie E. Babetch has been promoted to partner of Lincolnshire-based public accounting firm Chunowitz, Teitelbaum & Mandel Ltd. Other promotions include Glenn Magida to manager, and Ewelina Klaczynska and Robert Webber to supervisors. Manager Nicki Moschiano, Staff Accountant Lucy Korf, and Interns Lesley Levy and Nick Wolter are also new hires at the firm.

• Jaroslaw Krepa, a manufacturing engineer with Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Geneva along with Jeff Prout, product engineering manager at Means Industries Inc. accepted the Award of Distinction in the Automotive Transmission Category of the 2017 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition. The award was given for a major component in a new design for multispeed transmissions. They accepted the award for their companies recently at the Powdermet2017 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

• There's more to business than just the bottom line. We want to tell you about the people who make business work. Send news about people in business to akukec@dailyherald.com. Follow Anna Marie Kukec on LinkedIn and Facebook and as AMKukec on Twitter.