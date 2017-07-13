Unclear what will happen to Jack Straw's building in Wheaton

The owner of a downtown Wheaton landmark has remained mum about his plans after the abrupt closing of his longtime hot dog and pizza restaurant in a quaint corner building.

Regulars of Jack Straw's are still taking to social media to look back on their memories of the fast-food joint after the restaurant last month posted a cryptic, brief message on Facebook: "Thank you Wheaton for 35 years."

The owner has not yet indicated to the city what will happen to the building at the corner of Naperville Road and Willow Avenue, Wheaton Economic Development Director Jim Kozik said in an email Thursday. City officials also have not received any new updates or developments regarding the status of the property since it closed, Kozik said.

In June, Jack Straw's posted a "Closed" window sign. But attached was a handwritten note that read only "Vacation," leading to online speculation that the restaurant had shut its doors for good.

Paula Barrington, the executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, a group of business owners, called Jack Straw's an "iconic eatery." Barrington also said she had not heard any plans by the owner about the building's future.

But she expects another hot dog and pizza eatery or a deli-style operation "would do very well there."

"The location is somewhat off the main thoroughfare of the downtown area; however, there is very good vehicular traffic surrounding the location along with many administrative offices within walking distance, which translates into employees that want an eatery within easily walking distance of their offices," Barrington said in an email. "The site does feature on-site parking, a drive through, space for outdoor seating and a building with a kitchen already installed."

Jack Straw's opened in 1982 and served Chicago classics: Vienna beef hot dogs, gyros, Italian beef and burgers. The restaurant, named after a Grateful Dead hit, also was a frequent employer of high school students.

Property tax bills on the building were addressed to William Hood, according to DuPage County records.