Murray brothers confirm 'Caddyshack' bar coming to Rosemont

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, Johnny, Ed, Andy and Joel -- plan to open their golf-themed bar/restaurant this December in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015. Courtesy of the Western Golf Association

Gophers beware: Bill Murray and his brothers plan to open their "Caddyshack"-inspired bar/restaurant this December in Rosemont, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant has signed a lease for 8,600 square feet of space within the Crowne Plaza Hotel at River Road and Balmoral Avenue, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre.

The Murrays -- actor/comedian Bill, chef Andy, financial executive Ed, and actors Brian, Joel and Johnny -- opened their first Caddyshack sports bar at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, in 2001.

Bill Murray famously starred as gopher-hunting greenskeeper Carl Spackler in the 1980 golf comedy "Caddyshack," and it was the six brothers' experiences growing up as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka that inspired Brian Doyle-Murray to write the script for the film. The family grew up in nearby Wilmette.

The Daily Herald reported last December that the Murrays were considering a location in Rosemont, after Andy Murray, who runs the restaurant in Florida, expressed interest in opening a spot within the village's MB Financial Park entertainment district.

Mayor Brad Stephens told him there were no spots available there, but he recommended other locations in town, eventually leading to the nearby Crowne Plaza.

The new restaurant will have 6,000 square feet of dining space with seating for up to 265 people, an oblong-shaped bar with plenty of TVs tuned to sports, semiprivate dining area for events, a retail area, and 350-square-foot golf simulation experience.

In a news release, officials described the restaurant as family-friendly with medium-priced comfort food and beverages, "served with an upbeat, feel-good and engaging style."

"In planning for Murray Bros. Caddyshack, we wanted to create a restaurant that captures our family's love for the game and present it in a way that appeals to everyday golfers and families," Andy Murray said in the release.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The Murrays expect to hire about 100 people.