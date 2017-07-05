Jimmy John's open, hiring in downtown Elgin

A Jimmy John's sandwich shop opened in downtown Elgin and is looking for employees.

Owner Brian Haschak says he plans to hire 25 employees for the store that opened Tuesday at 50 S. Grove Ave. This is the first Jimmy John's franchise store owned by Haschak, a former store director for Jewel-Osco.

"Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to the downtown Elgin community," he said in a news release.

Anyone interested can apply at pleaseapplyonline.com/JJElginDowntown or by filling out an application 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the store.

Jimmy John's was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Illinois, and has more than 2,700 locations in 43 states. There is another Jimmy John's in Elgin on Randall Road.

The closest national franchise eateries to downtown Elgin are Burger King on Dundee Avenue and Subway at Clock Tower Plaza.

A Quiznos franchise on Douglas Avenue downtown closed in 2011.