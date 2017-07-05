Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/5/2017 12:28 PM

Jimmy John's open, hiring in downtown Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A Jimmy John's sandwich shop opened in downtown Elgin and is looking for employees.

Owner Brian Haschak says he plans to hire 25 employees for the store that opened Tuesday at 50 S. Grove Ave. This is the first Jimmy John's franchise store owned by Haschak, a former store director for Jewel-Osco.

"Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to the downtown Elgin community," he said in a news release.

Anyone interested can apply at pleaseapplyonline.com/JJElginDowntown or by filling out an application 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the store.

Jimmy John's was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Illinois, and has more than 2,700 locations in 43 states. There is another Jimmy John's in Elgin on Randall Road.

The closest national franchise eateries to downtown Elgin are Burger King on Dundee Avenue and Subway at Clock Tower Plaza.

A Quiznos franchise on Douglas Avenue downtown closed in 2011.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account