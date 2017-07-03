Breaking News Bar
 
Principle Construction builds new speculative building in Buffalo Grove

Daily Herald Report

Rosemont-based Principle Construction Corp. said it has built a new 157,500-square-foot warehouse on an 11.82-acre site at 850 Asbury Drive in Buffalo Grove.

Principle Owners James A. Brucato and Mark E. Augustyn said they demolished a 55,000-square-foot vacant building on the site to build the new structure.

The new facility features 32-foot clear height ceilings, 36 truck docks, 4 drive-in doors and a paved parking lot for 173 cars. Ten to twenty percent of the building is built office space. To accommodate stormwater, Principle built landscaped retaining walls and two detention ponds. The building is constructed of insulated, load bearing architectural precast wall panels, concrete slab on grade and glass and aluminum entrances.

The unique geometry and topography presented many challenges to achieve our clients' goals.

Michael Long was the principal for the new building. Rick Grabowski served as project manager for Principle Construction Corp. while Mark and Matt Frane served as superintendent. Harris Architects provided architectural services and Kimley-Horn and Associates' Jamie Putnam was the project engineer. Ridgeline Property Group's Pete Harmon marketed the building for its owner, USRLP Asbury Drive LLC.

Principle Construction. is a design/build general contracting firm that has been serving the Chicago Metro, Southern Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana industrial markets since 1999. It specializes in the design and construction of manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, medical, office, laboratory and food processing facilities.

