Darwin brokers new lease at Elk Grove Village warehouse

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Darwin Realty recently represented the landlord in a new full-building lease at 951 Fargo Ave.in Elk Grove Village.

Seasonal food gifts distributor Marketplace Brands selected the 103,987 square foot building because it was recently renovated and features 22-foot ceilings, 11,000 square feet of office space, 10 dock positions and one drive-in door. The building has a Class 6B tax incentive in place and can be served by rail.

President Richard G. Daly and Director of Brokerage Services Adam Haefner of Elmhurst-based Darwin Realty represented a private institutional investor in the lease. NAI Hiffman's Joe Bronson and Josh Will represented the tenant.