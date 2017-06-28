Northrop Grumman honors military, and they return the favor

hello

John Mikols has a personal connection to the work he does at Northrop Grumman, having used the military technologies he helps produce at the company's Rolling Meadows plant.

Mikols, a business development manager at the largest defense contractor in Illinois, is also a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve who has fought in Afghanistan, the Middle East and South America.

He was on stage during the company's 26th annual America Day celebration Wednesday, as one of a dozen or so employees recognized for being in the armed services or having a family member in the military.

The event started in 1991 as a company barbecue, but has expanded to honor veterans, those in active duty, and their families.

"The things we build here on a daily basis are absolutely affecting how we proceed with our operations downrange," said Mikols, a native of Rolling Meadows and resident of Arlington Heights.

"I know from personal experience they are saving lives on a mission-by-mission basis. In some cases, Marine Corps or naval aviators such as myself won't go on particular missions unless we know we have some of the equipment on board that Northrop Grumman manufactures."

Mikols was on active duty for nine years before entering the reserves. Six weeks after being hired by Northrop Grumman, he was called back and deployed to Afghanistan for eight months.

In his job, Mikols works on electronic warfare technology for unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as drones. He also develops self-protection equipment that goes on military helicopters used in the Navy and Army.

Lt. Gen. Jon Davis, deputy commandant for aviation in the Marine Corps, is familiar with many of the technologies the company produces. For example, the LITENING targeting pods -- a system that allows aircrews to detect and identify targets at long ranges -- have made military aircraft "1,000 times more combat effective" since they were installed in 2000.

"We get back home safe and sound because of the equipment you make here," Davis told attendees gathered in a large tent on the company's campus. "Don't ever think for a second we don't appreciate that and thank you for that."

Northrop Grumman is Rolling Meadows' largest employer with some 2,300 employees who work at the sprawling 46-acre site on Hicks Road.

Officials announced Wednesday they're looking to hire another 200 people there, predominantly in the engineering field.