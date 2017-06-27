Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/27/2017 5:09 PM

ComEd, energy advocates gather to meet efficiency milestone

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • ComEd said it will file a report on Friday with the Illinois Commerce Commission on its energy savings plan.

    ComEd said it will file a report on Friday with the Illinois Commerce Commission on its energy savings plan.
    DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Residential and business customers have saved about $2.5 billion in nearly a decade of practicing energy efficiency, ComEd and other experts said Tuesday.

ComEd's energy efficiency program also helped the environment since 2008.

"This also comes at a time when the Future Energy Jobs Act went into effect on June 1 and will help create thousands of jobs," said Billy Weinberg, spokesman for the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, a statewide organization.

To mark that energy savings milestone, ComEd, Citizens Utility Board, Elevate Energy and Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition are among the organizations that will gather Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

The aquarium also promised to cut its own energy consumption in half by 2020.

Bob Wengel, Shedd vice president of facilities; Fidel Marquez, government and external affairs senior vice president; Elevate Energy CEO Anne Evans and Citizens Utility Board Director Dave Kolata are expected to participate.

ComEd also is expected Friday to file a report about energy efficiencies with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

It did not provide further comment on what would be in the report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account