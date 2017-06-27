ComEd, energy advocates gather to meet efficiency milestone

ComEd said it will file a report on Friday with the Illinois Commerce Commission on its energy savings plan. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Residential and business customers have saved about $2.5 billion in nearly a decade of practicing energy efficiency, ComEd and other experts said Tuesday.

ComEd's energy efficiency program also helped the environment since 2008.

"This also comes at a time when the Future Energy Jobs Act went into effect on June 1 and will help create thousands of jobs," said Billy Weinberg, spokesman for the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, a statewide organization.

To mark that energy savings milestone, ComEd, Citizens Utility Board, Elevate Energy and Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition are among the organizations that will gather Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

The aquarium also promised to cut its own energy consumption in half by 2020.

Bob Wengel, Shedd vice president of facilities; Fidel Marquez, government and external affairs senior vice president; Elevate Energy CEO Anne Evans and Citizens Utility Board Director Dave Kolata are expected to participate.

ComEd also is expected Friday to file a report about energy efficiencies with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

It did not provide further comment on what would be in the report.