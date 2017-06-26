Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/26/2017 10:19 AM

Aldi reopens three remodeled stores

BATAVIA -- Discount grocer Aldi will hold reopening ceremonies for three remodeled suburban stores this week. The store at 4833 Oakton Ave. in Skokie will reopen on Thursday, whiles stores at 351 Brookview Lane in Bolingbrook and 4703 N. Harlem Ave. in Harwood Heights will reopen Friday. All grand reopening celebrations will begin at 8:25 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Golden Ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution, Produce for a Year sweepstakes and product sampling. The remodeled Volo store is a part of the Batavia-based company's nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan. In total, Aldi intends to remodel 130 stores in the Chicago area by 2020 at an investment of nearly $180 million.

