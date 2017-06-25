Rolling Meadows launches survey to gauge opinions of business owners

Rolling Meadows has launched an online survey to solicit opinions from the business community about the strengths and weaknesses of doing business in town.

The survey, which went live last week at rollingmeadowssurvey.com, asks businesses to provide feedback on their experiences and interactions with the city government. Some 800 businesses have been asked to complete the survey, which will remain online until July 21.

The last such query was conducted in 2003.

Three focus groups are planned for the first week in August, giving business owners the opportunity to provide their feedback in person. The meetings are scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadows Credit Union, 2401 S. Plum Grove Road; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the chamber of commerce offices, 3601 Algonquin Road; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at BMO Harris Bank, 3225 Kirchoff Road. Registration is required on the survey website.

The city council agreed in April to pay $20,000 to Vicarious Productions Inc., a Palatine-based communications firm, to conduct the survey and focus groups, and compile a report due in the fall.

It's part of the city's renewed push to strengthen economic development, coinciding with the April election of Mayor Len Prejna, who campaigned on a pledge to increase business retention and attraction efforts.

The city also is retooling its community development department by hiring a new "business advocate" who would act as a liaison between the city and commercial property owners, business owners, business prospects and residents. That person would report to the city manager.

Meanwhile, the city isn't hiring a new community development director after the retirement of Valerie Dehner, while the eight remaining employees in the department will be assigned to a division under the public works department.

"We are looking forward to the survey results as we reorganize our community development department," Prejna said in a news release. "We want to ensure we have a streamlined approach for business and property owners, as well as contractors who obtain permits. Fostering growth and expansion opportunities for our businesses wherever it is possible is going to remain a top priority in Rolling Meadows."